Citizens Initiates Coverage of Brown & Brown (BRO) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.36% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is $73.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.22 to a high of $97.05. The average price target represents an increase of 27.36% from its latest reported closing price of $57.43 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is 4,598MM, a decrease of 26.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an decrease of 558 owner(s) or 40.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.17%, an increase of 32.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 320,888K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 18,921K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 16,494K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,886K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,609K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,363K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,586K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,823K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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