Citizens Initiates Coverage of Biomea Fusion (BMEA) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Biomea Fusion (NasdaqGS:BMEA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 393.92% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is $7.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 393.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is 51MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 32.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.01%, an increase of 60.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.94% to 23,173K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aisling Capital Management holds 2,049K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,301K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,160K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 74.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 116.92% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 586K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 59.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 45.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 563K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 60.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.