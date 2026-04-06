Citizens Initiates Coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AVTX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.03% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $36.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 108.03% from its latest reported closing price of $17.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Avalo Therapeutics is 71MM, an increase of 120,018.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 14.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.14%, an increase of 29.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.52% to 19,370K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,355K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,235K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,187K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,051K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%.

Caligan Partners holds 882K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 5.00% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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