Citizens Initiates Coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Citizens initiated coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (NasdaqCM:ACHV) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 298.24% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Achieve Life Sciences is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 298.24% from its latest reported closing price of $3.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Achieve Life Sciences is 724MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Achieve Life Sciences. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHV is 0.16%, an increase of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.54% to 21,166K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHV is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Propel Bio Management holds 3,786K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,153K shares , representing a decrease of 62.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 29.26% over the last quarter.

SURI - Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF holds 2,551K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 91.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 949.78% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 1,596K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares , representing an increase of 43.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 73.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,518K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 32.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Simplify Asset Management holds 1,185K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

