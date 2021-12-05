Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.24

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) will pay a dividend of US$0.24 on the 31st of December. The dividend yield will be 5.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Citizens Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Citizens Holding's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 1.4% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 69%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Citizens Holding Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGM:CIZN Historic Dividend December 5th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.88 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.96. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Unfortunately, Citizens Holding's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Citizens Holding's Dividend

Overall, we think Citizens Holding is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Citizens Holding that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

