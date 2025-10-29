Citizens Holding Company Reveals Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.36 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $0.32 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.0% to $13.92 million from $10.09 million last year.

Citizens Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.36 Mln. vs. $0.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $13.92 Mln vs. $10.09 Mln last year.

