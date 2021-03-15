Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that CIZN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIZN was $22.45, representing a -19.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.94 and a 40.14% increase over the 52 week low of $16.02.

CIZN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24.

