Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that CIZN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.98, the dividend yield is 5.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIZN was $18.98, representing a -31.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.88 and a 3.94% increase over the 52 week low of $18.26.

CIZN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIZN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.