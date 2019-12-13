Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Dividends
Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CIZN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.88, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIZN was $22.88, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.89 and a 20.12% increase over the 52 week low of $19.05.

CIZN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

