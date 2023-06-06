Citizens Holding (CIZN) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Citizens Holding said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 3.69%, and the highest has been 7.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Holding. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIZN is 0.04%, a decrease of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.52% to 724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Capital Advisors holds 202K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIZN by 32.32% over the last quarter.

BancorpSouth Bank holds 84K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIZN by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 40K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIZN by 83,537.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIZN by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Citizens Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens Holding Company, headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi, is a financial holding company that owns The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Citizens currently has 24 banking locations in Mississippi and offers full-service commercial banking, mortgage lending and title insurance services in addition to a full range of Internet banking services. As of June 30, 2019, Citizens had $1.0 billion in total assets, $795 million in deposits, and $466 million in gross loans.

