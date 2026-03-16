Citizens Financial's Revenues Rise in 2025: Will Growth Continue?

Citizens Financial Group CFG delivered steady revenue growth in 2025, supported by higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. The company reported total revenues of $8.25 billion, which increased 5.6% year over year. Continued expansion in net interest margin (NIM), modest loan growth, improving earning assets and strength in fee-based businesses are expected to support its revenue growth in the coming periods.

Similar to CFG, other regional banks like BOK Financial BOKF and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB also witnessed revenue improvement in 2025. BOK Financial posted total revenues of $2.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a 7% increase from the prior year. Likewise, Fifth Third generated $9.04 billion of revenues, which rose 6% year over year. Growth at these banks was largely aided by higher interest income and improved margins.

Key Catalysts Behind CFG’s Revenue Growth

Citizens Financial’s organic growth strategy has remained a key driver of its revenue trend. Over the five years ended 2025, the company’s total revenues recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth has been supported by steady loan and deposit expansion, with loans and leases and deposits witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% and 4.5%, respectively, during the same period. Growth in lending activities and a stable deposit base have increased earning assets, supporting revenue expansion.

NII growth and margin expansion have also aided the company’s performance. In 2025, Citizens Financial reported NII of $5.25 billion, up 3.9% year over year. Additionally, NIM expanded 13 basis points to 2.98%. Modest growth in interest-earning assets, improving asset yields and favorable asset repricing supported the margin expansion. Looking ahead, decent loan demand, higher earning assets and the expected Fed rate cuts are expected to support NII growth.

Likewise, both BOK Financial and Fifth Third reported margin expansion in 2025. BOKF’s NIM rose to 2.87% from 2.65% in the prior year, while FITB’s NIM increased to 3.11% from 2.90% in 2024, reflecting improved asset yields and funding mix.

Coming back to Citizens Financial, non-interest income remains another key contributor to its revenue base. The metric rose nearly 10% year over year to $2.39 billion in 2025. Growth in capital markets activities, wealth management services and other fee-based businesses will continue to support non-interest income growth in the upcoming quarters.

CFG’s 2026 Growth Outlook

In 2026, CFG’s NII is expected to increase 10–12% from the $5.8 billion reported in 2025. Average loans are projected to grow 3–5%, while average earning assets are expected to increase 4–5% in 2026.

The company’s NIM is also anticipated to progress toward 3.25% by the fourth quarter of 2026 from 3.07% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, non-interest income is projected to rise 6–8% in 2026 from the $2.4 billion reported in 2025.

Overall, continued loan growth, improving margins and expansion in fee-based businesses are expected to support Citizens Financial’s revenue growth in the coming periods.

CFG’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Citizens Financial’s shares have risen 6.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.5%.

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Currently, CFG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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