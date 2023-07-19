News & Insights

Markets
CFG

Citizens Financial Trading 4% Higher

July 19, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning after reporting improved quarterly results.

Profit in the second quarter increased to $444 million or $0.92 per share from $332 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Quarterly revenue increased to $2.094 billion from $1.999 billion last year.

CFG is at $30.41 currently. It has traded in the range of $23.37 - $44.82 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.