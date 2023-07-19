Citizens Financial Trading 4% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning after reporting improved quarterly results.

Profit in the second quarter increased to $444 million or $0.92 per share from $332 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Quarterly revenue increased to $2.094 billion from $1.999 billion last year.

CFG is at $30.41 currently. It has traded in the range of $23.37 - $44.82 in the last 52 weeks.

