Citizens Financial Tops Q2 Estimates on Increased NII, Fee Income

Citizens Financial Group CFG has reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. The metric rose 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Results have benefited from a rise in non-interest income and net interest income (NII). The increase in loan balance was encouraging. However, a rise in expenses and declining deposit balances were major headwinds.

Net income (GAAP basis) was $436 million, which rose 11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

CFG’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues in the second quarter were $2.04 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. The top line rose 3.8% year over year.

Citizens Financial’s NII rose 2% year over year to $1.44 billion, driven by higher net interest margin and a rise in average interest-earning assets. Our estimate for NII was the same as reported.

The net interest margin (NIM) expanded 5 basis points year over year to 2.95%, given lower deposit costs and favorable fixed-rate asset repricing. Our estimate for NIM was 2.87%.

The non-interest income increased 8% year over year to $600 million. The improvement resulted from increased capital markets fees, wealth fees, card fees and mortgage banking income. Our estimate for non-interest income was $566 million.

Non-interest expenses increased 1% year over year to $1.32 billion. The rise was due to higher other operating expenses and technology, and vendor-related costs. Our estimate for the metric was $1.33 billion. Underlying non-interest expenses increased 4% from the prior-year quarter.

The efficiency ratio of 64.8% in the second quarter decreased from 66.3% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio reflects increased profitability.

Citizens Financial’s Loan Balance Rise & Deposits Down

As of June 30, 2025, period-end total loans and leases were $139.3 billion, up 1.2% from the prior-year quarter. Total deposits declined 1.4% to $175.1 billion. Our estimate for total loans and deposits was $140.3 billion and $178.6 billion, respectively.

CFG’s Credit Quality Improves

As of June 30, 2025, Citizens Financial’s provision for credit losses was $164 million, which declined 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $142 million.

The allowance for credit losses decreased 4% year over year to $2.21 billion.

Net charge-offs decreased 9% to $167 million. Our estimate for the metric was $193.1 million.

Non-accrual loans and leases declined marginally to $1.52 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.64 billion.

CFG’s Capital Position Weak

As of June 30, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.4%, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.6%, down from 10.7% in the prior-year quarter. The total capital ratio was 13.8%, down from 14% in the prior-year quarter.

Citizens Financial’s Share Repurchase Update

In the second quarter of 2025, CFG repurchased $200 million of common shares and paid out $185 million in common dividends.

Our View on CFG

Citizens Financial’s focus on strategic and efficiency initiatives, and inorganic growth moves aids its financials. A solid liquidity position enables sustainable capital distributions. However, a rise in expenses and declining deposit balances are concerning.

