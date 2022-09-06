Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.48

Citizens Financial Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CZFS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.48 on 30th of September. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.3%.

Citizens Financial Services' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Citizens Financial Services has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Citizens Financial Services' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 27%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqCM:CZFS Historic Dividend September 6th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.988 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.6% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Citizens Financial Services has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Citizens Financial Services definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Citizens Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Citizens Financial Services is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Citizens Financial Services that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

