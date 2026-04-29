CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (CZFS) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.37 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $7.62 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $40.28 million from $39.01 million last year.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.37 Mln. vs. $7.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $40.28 Mln vs. $39.01 Mln last year.

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