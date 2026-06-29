Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Citizens Financial Services (CZFS). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 13.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $74.47 in the previous session. Citizens Financial Services has gained 29.5% since the start of the year compared to the 3.4% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 21% return for the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, Citizens Financial Services reported EPS of $2.16 versus consensus estimate of $1.98.

For the current fiscal year, Citizens Financial Services is expected to post earnings of $8.23 per share on $119.3 in revenues. This represents a 8.01% change in EPS on a 6.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.31 per share on $122.1 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 0.97% and 2.35%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Citizens Financial Services has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Citizens Financial Services has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10X versus its peer group's average of 12.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Citizens Financial Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Citizens Financial Services fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Citizens Financial Services shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does CZFS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CZFS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI). FISI has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Financial Institutions, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.04%, and for the current fiscal year, FISI is expected to post earnings of $3.96 per share on revenue of $260.19 million.

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. have gained 7.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.83X and a P/CF of 10.27X.

The Banks - Northeast industry is in the top 32% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CZFS and FISI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.