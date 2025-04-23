CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $CZFS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES ($CZFS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $23,619,120 and earnings of $1.52 per share.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $CZFS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P II PAINTER has made 2 purchases buying 400 shares for an estimated $23,028 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID Z JR RICHARDS (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 121 shares for an estimated $8,409

STEPHEN J GUILLAUME (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 26 shares for an estimated $1,618 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEEANN GEPHART (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 21 shares for an estimated $1,452

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

