Is Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Citizens Financial Services (CZFS). CZFS is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.76, which compares to its industry's average of 9.75. Over the past 52 weeks, CZFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.88 and as low as 7.45, with a median of 9.16.

Another notable valuation metric for CZFS is its P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.21. Within the past 52 weeks, CZFS's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.94.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CZFS has a P/S ratio of 1.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.07.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CZFS has a P/CF ratio of 9.56. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.75. CZFS's P/CF has been as high as 12.98 and as low as 7.92, with a median of 9.96, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at First United (FUNC). FUNC is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

First United also has a P/B ratio of 1.29 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.21. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.50, as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.16.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Citizens Financial Services and First United are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CZFS and FUNC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First United Corporation (FUNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.