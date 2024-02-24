Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Price Target Increased by 17.31% to 62.22

The average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Services (NasdaqCM:CZFS) has been revised to 62.22 / share. This is an increase of 17.31% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.61 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.58% from the latest reported closing price of 46.58 / share.

Citizens Financial Services Declares $0.49 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $46.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.05%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=217).

The current dividend yield is 2.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZFS is 0.05%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 1,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 89K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern holds 88K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 88K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 24.56% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

