Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Citizens Financial Services said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $84.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Services. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZFS is 0.09%, a decrease of 47.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 105.25% to 629K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.37% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Services is 98.94. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.37% from its latest reported closing price of 84.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Services is 95MM, an increase of 15.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 131K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Citizens & Northern holds 87K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 2.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

Hudock holds 40K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.