Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Citizens Financial Services said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $83.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.98%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.26% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Services is $90.78. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.26% from its latest reported closing price of $83.85.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Services is $95MM, an increase of 18.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZFS is 0.17%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.27% to 307K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citizens & Northern holds 87K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 55K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

Hudock holds 41K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Jfs Wealth Advisors holds 30K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZFS by 1.95% over the last quarter.

