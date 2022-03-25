Citizens Financial Receives Regulatory Approval To Complete Acquisition Of Investors

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) announced receipt of regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to complete the acquisition of Investors Bancorp. The acquisition is anticipated to close by mid-April 2022.

Upon closing of the deal, Cummings and Michele Siekerka, who currently serve on the board of Investors, are expected to join Citizens' board. Domenick Cama, Investors' President and Chief Operating Officer, will join Citizens as the New York City and New Jersey Market President and Co-Head of Integration.

