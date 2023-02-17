Markets
CFG

Citizens Financial Raises Share Repurchase Authorization By $1.15 Bln

February 17, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) said on Friday that it has raised its share repurchase authorization by an additional $1.15 billion.

This is an increment to the $850 million remaining as of December 31, 2022 under the June 2022 authorization. Out of which, the company intends to utilize $400 million in the first quarter of 2023.

John Woods, CFO of Citizens Financial, said: "…We continue to target a medium-term dividend payout ratio in the thirty-five to forty percent range. The authorization and our targeted capital return plans reflect our robust capital levels, the strength of our franchise, and confidence in our ability to deliver strong financial performance and attractive returns to shareholders, while continuing to invest across our businesses."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.