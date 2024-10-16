Citizens Financial Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Citizens Financial Group CFG has reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 79 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined from 85 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Capital market fees of $94 million surged 40.3% year over year, driven by growth in bond underwriting and merger and acquisition advisory fees, partially offset by lower loan syndication fees.



Results benefited from a rise in non-interest income, along with reduced expenses. Additionally, a strong capital position was a positive factor. However, lower net interest income (NII) and declining loan and deposit balances were major headwinds.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $382 million, down 11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

CFG’s Revenues and Expenses Fall

Total revenues in the second quarter were $1.9 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. Also, the top line declined 5.6% year over year.



Citizens Financial’s NII decreased 10.1% year over year to $1.37 billion due to a lower net interest margin and a decline in average interest-earning assets. Our estimate for NII was $1.38 billion.



The net interest margin (NIM) shrunk 27 basis points to 2.76% on the back of increased funding and swap costs and the impact of building liquidity, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets and the benefit of non-core runoff. Our estimate for NIM was 2.60%.



The non-interest income increased 8.1% to $532 million. The improvement resulted from increased service charges and fees, capital market fees, card fees and wealth fees, securities gain and other income. Our estimate for non-interest income was $556.2 million.



Non-interest expenses decreased 2.6% to $1.26 billion. The decline was due to a fall in salaries and employee benefits costs, outside services costs and lower other operating expenses. Our estimate for the metric was $1.34 billion.



The efficiency ratio of 66.2% in the third quarter increased from 64.2% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio reflects lower profitability.

CFG’s Loan & Deposit Balances Decline

As of Sept. 30, 2024, period-end total loans and leases were $141.6 billion, down marginally from the prior-year quarter. Total deposits decreased marginally to $175.2 billion. Our estimates for total loans and deposits were $150.8 billion and $184.6 billion, respectively.

CFG’s Credit Quality Deteriorates

As of Sept. 30, 2024, CFG’s provision for credit losses was $172 million, which remained stable from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $149.1 million.



The allowance for credit losses decreased 1.4% to $2.29 billion.



Further, net charge-offs jumped 25.5% to $192 million. Our estimate for the metric was $180.3 million.



Non-accrual loans and leases were up 28.2% to $1.69 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.53 billion.

CFG’s Capital Position Improves

As of Sept.30, 2024, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.4%, which remained unchanged from the prior-year quarter.



The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.6% compared with 10.4% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Further, the total capital ratio was 13.9%, up from 13.4% reported in the prior-year quarter.

CFG’s Share Repurchase Update

In the third quarter of 2024, CFG repurchased $325 million of common shares and paid $191 million in common dividends.

Our View on CFG

Citizens Financial’s focus on balance sheet organization plans, strategic and efficiency initiatives, and inorganic growth moves aid its financials. A decline in expenses was another positive. However, a lower NII and a challenging operating backdrop are concerns.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

