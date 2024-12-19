Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series H Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc's Dep Shares 7.375% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: CFG.PRH) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $26.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CFG.PRH was trading at a 5.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.23% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Citizens Financial Group Inc's Dep Shares 7.375% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H:

In Thursday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's Dep Shares 7.375% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: CFG.PRH) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are off about 0.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.