Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.98% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CFG.PRE was trading at a 22.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.06% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG.PRE shares, versus CFG:

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Tuesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are down about 1.4%.

