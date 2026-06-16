Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series E Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/18/26

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) makes up 4.70% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CFG).
In Tuesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are up about 0.9%.
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Further CFG.PRE Research:
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