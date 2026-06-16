Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series E Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/18/26

On 6/18/26, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 7/6/26. As a percentage of CFG.PRE's recent share price of $18.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of CFG.PRE to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when CFG.PRE shares open for trading on 6/18/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.86%, which compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG.PRE shares, versus CFG:

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) makes up 4.70% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CFG).

In Tuesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are up about 0.9%.

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Further CFG.PRE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.