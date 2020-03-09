Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc's 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: CFG.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CFG.PRD was trading at a 8.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.94% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Monday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: CFG.PRD) is currently off about 4.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are off about 18.6%.

