Citizens Financial Group's (NYSE:CFG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of August to $0.42. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Citizens Financial Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Citizens Financial Group has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 8 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Citizens Financial Group's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 19%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 32.6%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 34% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NYSE:CFG Historic Dividend July 27th 2022

Citizens Financial Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Citizens Financial Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Citizens Financial Group has grown earnings per share at 8.2% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Citizens Financial Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 16% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like Citizens Financial Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Citizens Financial Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Citizens Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.