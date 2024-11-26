Citizens Financial Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.86, with a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.46% increase from the previous average price target of $45.14.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Citizens Financial Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Merkel Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $59.00 $48.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $40.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $46.00 $47.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $42.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Citizens Financial Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Citizens Financial Group's market position.

Stay up to date on Citizens Financial Group analyst ratings.

Citizens Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,100 branches in 14 states, although it is concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets. It generates maximum revenue from Consumer Banking Segment.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Citizens Financial Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

