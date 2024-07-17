Citizens Financial Group Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 17, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.citizensbank.com/about-us/investor-relations.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 877-692-8955, Conference ID 6961859.

For a replay call, dial 866-207-1041 and enter access code 5396445.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.