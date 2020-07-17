Citizens Financial Group Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 17, 2020, to discuss its Q2 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast log on at https://investor.citizensbank.com/about-us/investor-relations.aspx

To participate in the call, dial 877.336.4437, conference ID: 8419856

A replay of the call by dialing (866)207-1041 and enter access code 9745092.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.