Markets
CFG

Citizens Financial Group Promotes Brendan Coughlin To President; CFO John Woods To Leave

April 30, 2025 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced Wednesday that Brendan Coughlin, currently Vice Chair and Head of Consumer, Private Banking and Wealth, has been promoted to President, reporting to Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO.

As President, Coughlin will continue to oversee Consumer Banking, Citizens Private Bank, and Wealth, in addition to a recently broadened scope which includes Enterprise Data & Analytics and Marketing.

Over his 20 years at Citizens, Coughlin has developed and launched several of the bank's most innovative offerings, including merchant point-of-sale financing partnerships with Apple and Microsoft, national education refinance products, and expansion of the consumer franchise into new markets.

In 2023, Coughlin was instrumental in the national launch of Citizens Private Bank, which continues to deliver strong performance, recently reaching $8.7 billion in high-quality deposits and $5.2 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Citizens also announced that current Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Woods has decided to depart from Citizens to accept another opportunity. He is expected to leave in August 2025. The company will initiate a formal internal and external search and Woods will continue to work with the bank's strong Finance team to ensure a smooth transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.