Citizens Financial Group Promotes Brendan Coughlin To President; CFO John Woods To Leave

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced Wednesday that Brendan Coughlin, currently Vice Chair and Head of Consumer, Private Banking and Wealth, has been promoted to President, reporting to Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO.

As President, Coughlin will continue to oversee Consumer Banking, Citizens Private Bank, and Wealth, in addition to a recently broadened scope which includes Enterprise Data & Analytics and Marketing.

Over his 20 years at Citizens, Coughlin has developed and launched several of the bank's most innovative offerings, including merchant point-of-sale financing partnerships with Apple and Microsoft, national education refinance products, and expansion of the consumer franchise into new markets.

In 2023, Coughlin was instrumental in the national launch of Citizens Private Bank, which continues to deliver strong performance, recently reaching $8.7 billion in high-quality deposits and $5.2 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Citizens also announced that current Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Woods has decided to depart from Citizens to accept another opportunity. He is expected to leave in August 2025. The company will initiate a formal internal and external search and Woods will continue to work with the bank's strong Finance team to ensure a smooth transition.

