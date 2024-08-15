Citizens Financial Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citizens Financial Group.

Looking at options history for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $167,405 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $443,640.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $42.5 for Citizens Financial Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citizens Financial Group options trades today is 7111.0 with a total volume of 41,320.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citizens Financial Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $42.5 over the last 30 days.

Citizens Financial Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CFG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.7 $2.7 $2.7 $40.00 $162.8K 11.5K 732 CFG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $35.00 $138.9K 8.7K 7.0K CFG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.7 $2.65 $2.65 $40.00 $39.7K 11.5K 5.1K CFG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.7 $2.6 $2.7 $40.00 $38.3K 11.5K 4.9K CFG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.35 $1.25 $1.3 $42.50 $37.0K 1.0K 4.5K

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,100 branches in 14 states, although it is concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets. It generates maximum revenue from Consumer Banking Segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citizens Financial Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Citizens Financial Group's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 818,879, with CFG's price up by 1.92%, positioned at $40.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Citizens Financial Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $44.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Citizens Financial Group with a target price of $46. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Citizens Financial Group, maintaining a target price of $48. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citizens Financial Group, which currently sits at a price target of $46. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stephens & Co. keeps a Overweight rating on Citizens Financial Group with a target price of $42. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Citizens Financial Group with a target price of $41.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citizens Financial Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

