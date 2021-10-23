Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 91% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 73% over the last year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Citizens Financial Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.05 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:CFG Earnings Per Share Growth October 23rd 2021

We know that Citizens Financial Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Citizens Financial Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 126%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Citizens Financial Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 80% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 18%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Citizens Financial Group (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

We will like Citizens Financial Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

