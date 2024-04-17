Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reveals Drop In Q1 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $304 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $1.96 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $304 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.96 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.