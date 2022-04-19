Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q1 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $396 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $588 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.65 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $396 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

