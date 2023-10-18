Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $400 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $611 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $2.01 billion from $2.18 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $400 Mln. vs. $611 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $2.01 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.