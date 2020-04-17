Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Q1 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $12 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.66 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $12 Mln. vs. $424 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

