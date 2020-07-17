Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $225 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $435 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.75 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $225 Mln. vs. $435 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

