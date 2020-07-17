Markets
CFG

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $225 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $435 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.75 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $225 Mln. vs. $435 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular