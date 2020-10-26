Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 27, 2020

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.13, the dividend yield is 5.36%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CFG was $29.13, representing a -29.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.29 and a 106.3% increase over the 52 week low of $14.12.
CFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports CFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.5%, compared to an industry average of -17%.
Interested in gaining exposure to CFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CFG as a top-10 holding:
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
- iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
- First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)
- First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 8.67% over the last 100 days. KRE has the highest percent weighting of CFG at 3.33%.
