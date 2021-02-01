Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CFG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFG was $36.44, representing a -12.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.67 and a 158.07% increase over the 52 week low of $14.12.

CFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports CFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.85%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 36.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CFG at 3.48%.

