Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CFG has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of CFG was $36.44, representing a -12.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.67 and a 158.07% increase over the 52 week low of $14.12.
CFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports CFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.85%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CFG as a top-10 holding:
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
- ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
- AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)
- First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).
The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 36.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CFG at 3.48%.
