Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 28, 2021

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.74, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFG was $45.74

CFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports CFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 82.04%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFG as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 61.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CFG at 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.