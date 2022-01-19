Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $498 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.72 billion from $1.71 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $498 Mln. vs. $424 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.

