Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $444 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.09 billion from $2.00 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $444 Mln. vs. $332 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.

