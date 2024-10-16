Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $344 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.901 billion from $2.014 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $344 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.901 Bln vs. $2.014 Bln last year.

