Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $402 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $2.037 million from $1.963 million last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

