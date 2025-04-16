Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $340 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $340 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $1.935 billion from $1.959 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $340 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $1.959 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.