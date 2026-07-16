Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $554 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $402 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $2.283 billion from $2.037 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $554 Mln. vs. $402 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $2.283 Bln vs. $2.037 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.