Citizens Financial Group Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:
In Wednesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are down about 0.4%.
